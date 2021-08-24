Malaika Arora slips into sexy figure-hugging animal print dress for shoot, see her pics

Animal prints are elegant and chic. This unique and stand-out print can elevate any ensemble instantly. Don't believe us? Well, you need to take a look at Malaika Arora's latest photoshoot. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, slipped into a sexy animal print dress for a shoot recently, and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Malaika's stylist Maneka Harisinghani posted pictures of the actor on her Instagram page. She donned an animal print dress by Indian-American fashion designer Naeem Khan's designer label.

The 47-year-old star's personal style includes experimental choices, and she is not one to resist eye-catching animal print looks. This dress for her photoshoot is proof of the same. Read on to know how Malaika styled this new look.

Malaika slipped into a floor-grazing animal printed dress for the glamorous shoot. The dress, adorned in sequinned patterns, featured a halter neckline and a figure-hugging fit that complemented the curvaceous diva's frame.

Malaika wore the dress with matching statement patterned earrings. The minimal jewels allowed the ensemble to be the highlight of her chic look. She left her locks open in a middle-parting, thus lending an elegant vibe to the outfit.

Exaggerated cat eye-makeup accentuated with shimmery eye shadow, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, nude brown lip shade, mascara-laden lashes and blushed cheeks completed the diva's glam.

Malaika Arora's bold picks have oscillated from tiger print statement dresses to fuss-free giraffe print slip gowns and even snake printed sports bras and leggings. However, this breathtaking look definitely tops the list.

Moreover, if you're looking to amp up your evening-wear collection, Malaika Arora's striking gown will serve as a stepping stone for you. Her animal print ensemble will instantly turn you into the star of the room and require minimal styling. Whether you choose to wear the outfit for a date night or a cocktail night during your best friend's wedding festivities, you'll never get bored of this outfit.

