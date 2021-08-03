Malaika Arora's chic check blazer comes at an affordable price, can you guess?

Nothing screams chic and elegant quite like a check print ensembles, and no one knows this better than Malaika Arora. The diva's repertoire, and Instagram feed, are peppered with casual, relatable looks that marry cool with comfort. And her latest look for an ad shoot is proof of the same.

Malaika took to Instagram recently to announce that she was soon going to launch her own restaurant. The star slipped into a checkered attire from the fast-fashion label Zara to make the announcement, and she looked glamorous as ever.

Malaika's outfit for the shoot proved that check prints are less flavour of the season and more a year-round MVP, which is why it should be a part of anyone's closet. Read on to know the price of her outfit and how she styled it.

ALSO READ: Malaika in one-shoulder gold gown with thigh-baring slit is a fashion goddess

Malaika wore a gingham print blazer for the shoot. Gingham print is basically dyed cotton with overlapping coloured stripes combined with white thread and creating a crisscross pattern. It became a huge trend in the 1960s, and Malaika added a modern touch to it.

The long sleeve blazer featured a notch lapel collar, pronounced shoulders, front flap pockets and double-breasted metal button fastening at the front. Malaika folded the sleeves of her blazer to mix casual and formal vibes.

Malaika Arora in a check print blazer.(Instagram/@malaikaarora)

If you loved Malaika's outfit and want to add the look to your summer wardrobe, we have the price details for you. The blazer is worth ₹4,490. However, currently, it is available at a discounted price of ₹1,990.

Minimal accessories elevated Malaika's look and even got approval from the fashion police. She chose a chunky gold necklace with gold bracelets. Open side-parted locks styled in soft curls, shimmery eye shadow, bold eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, nude lips, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and sharp contour completed the glam.

On the professional front, Malaika is currently a judge on the reality show Supermodel of the Year 2 with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON