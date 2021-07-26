Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Malaika Arora steals the spotlight in 4k slip dress for dinner date with Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora
Malaika Arora steals the spotlight in 4k slip dress for dinner date with Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora(Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan )
Malaika Arora steals the spotlight in 4k slip dress for dinner date with Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora

  • Malaika Arora looks stunning in a lime-yellow slip dress she wore for a dinner date with her girlfriends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Mallika Bhat, and sister Amrita Arora.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 03:44 PM IST

Bollywood star Malaika Arora got together with her girlfriends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Mallika Bhat, and sister Amrita Arora for a cosy at-home dinner date. The stars took to their Instagram stories to update their fans about their night-in. Read on to know the price of the dress Malaika wore for the get-together.

One of the photos doing the rounds on the internet features the five women posing together on a couch. Kareena Kapoor had shared the selfie on the gram, and she captioned it, "Ok you can sit with us." Malaika had also shared the same picture, and she captioned it, "Sunday."

Looking chic as always, Malaika Arora chose a stunning lime-yellow slip dress for the dinner date with her girlfriends. The dress is from the shelves of Zara and costs less than 5k. See the picture here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Maheep Kapoor's Instagram stories.
Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Maheep Kapoor's Instagram stories.

Malaika's slip dress had a flowing deep V neckline, thin adjustable multiway straps with bows and a thigh-high slit. The figure-clinging silhouette of the midi accentuated her curves nicely. She stole the spotlight in the ensemble.

The mother-of-one accessorised her lime-yellow look with a chunky gold necklace that featured a quirky pendant. She left her luscious tresses open in a middle parting, and for glam, she chose a nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and fuller eyebrows.

The long dress is available on Zara's website at the price of 4,590 and is perfect for laidback parties on a balmy summer night with your best friends or for a late-night bash.

Malaika Arora's slip dress.(zara.com)
Malaika Arora's slip dress.(zara.com)

While Malaika looked glamorous in her statement-making ensemble, her squad also looked equally stunning. Kareena wore a grey top and cream trousers, and Maheep Kapoor chose an embroidered white crop top and denims. Amrita Arora picked a casual tee and shorts for the get-together, and Mallika Bhat looked gorgeous in a black and red outfit.

What do you think of Malaika's look?

malaika arora kareena kapoor maheep kapoor amrita arora + 2 more
