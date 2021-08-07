Malaika Arora gives classic black dress a check print upgrade in 72k bodycon outfit

Bollywood's OG fashionista, yogini, and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora rarely goes wrong when it comes to her voguish style. The star can slip into any silhouette and give us a red carpet moment with each look. Her latest look in a black dress for a photoshoot proves the same. Her ensemble is just what you need to upgrade your party wardrobe.

Malaika Arora, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, gave the classic black dress a check print upgrade as she slipped into a long bodycon ensemble worth ₹72k. Her stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared the pictures on Instagram, creating quite the buzz online.

Malaika's bodycon midi dress is from the shelves of the Australian fashion designer Toni Maticevski's label. The outfit made a case for check prints and OTT sleeves, and Malaika elevated the look with her chic elegance. Scroll down to see the full dress.

Malaika's dress in sleek black combines precise tailoring with contrast-ruffle details to create a bold and unique piece. The dress, draped with a dramatic ruffled neckline, had a tucked waist panel and one full-length sleeve decorated with a ruffle, all cut in a micro pleat check.

The figure-hugging silhouette of the outfit accentuated Malaika's enviable frame.

The 47-year-old teamed it with embellished stilettos and statement-making rings. Open middle-parted tresses styled in soft curls completed the hairdo.

For glam, Malaika chose a dewy look with a metallic touch. A glossy nude lip shade, on-fleek eyebrows, smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-lined eyes, beaming highlighter accentuating her cheekbones, blushed cheeks, and a hint of bronzer completed her make-up.

Keen on adding Malaika's check print black dress to your wardrobe? We have all the details for you. The dress is available on Toni Maticevski's website. It is available for ₹72,060 (AUD 1,315).

Malaika Arora's dress. (tonimaticevski.com)

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Malaika is currently a judge on the reality show Supermodel of the Year 2 with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

