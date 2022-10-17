Malaika Arora in backless mini dress, no makeup and sneakers is not ready to say goodbye to summers: See pics, video

On Sunday, Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai to enjoy a casual date with her friends. The paparazzi clicked the star later in the evening outside her home and captured her laidback yet elegant look for the outing. The star slipped into a printed backless mini dress and teamed it with sneakers and no makeup. Her effortless look proved that for Malaika, summers are far from over, and it may be too soon to say goodbye to those printed mini dresses. Keep scrolling to check out Malaika's outfit and take inspiration from her to ace your streetwear or everyday wardrobe.

Malaika Arora steps out in Mumbai in a backless mini dress

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On October 16, the paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora outside her residence in Mumbai. They posted pictures and videos of her on social media. The star posed for the cameras while smiling brightly in a printed mini dress. Her ensemble boasts of the breezy summer vibes and is a perfect pick for attending brunch dates with your girlfriends, sipping Sangrias by the beach or a lowkey date with your partner. While Malaika styled the outfit with a minimalistic approach, you can glam things up with open tresses, gold-toned jewellery and soft-glam makeup. Check out Malaika's photos and video below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora's stylish airport outfit with no makeup is made for long flights)

Malaika Arora clicked outside her residence in a mini backless dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika Arora's sleeveless dress comes in an off-white shade and features a halter tie detail, a bare back, a plunging neckline flaunting her decolletage, abstract print in the gold shade, a cinched waist, an asymmetric ruffle hemline and a flowy skirt. Her summer dress can become a part of your fall look by pairing it with boots, sheer stockings, a coat and a knit hat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika accessorised the mini-length ensemble with white lace-up sneakers, a tan over-the-body Louis Vuitton bag adorned with the logo print, a sleek gold watch, statement rings, and black tinted sunglasses. Lastly, she tied her tresses in a messy bun and chose nude lip gloss and a no-makeup look to round it all off.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple made their relationship official in 2019.