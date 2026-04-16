Malaika Arora in her 50s looks the chicest in simple thigh-slit dress with bold red lips to visit her Khar restaurant

At 52, there's no stopping Malaika Arora. The star not only stays her fittest by hitting the gym regularly and promoting yoga and strength training to inspire her followers, but also never ceases to experiment with her fashion choices, serving one incredible look after another.

Malaika Arora visits her restaurant in Khar West.

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On April 15, Malaika stepped out in the city for a night out at her recently-opened restaurant Sweeney in Khar, Mumbai. For the occasion, she chose an all-black attire that married the sensual draping silhouette with minimal dressing. Let's decode her look.

Malaika Arora's stylish all-black outfit

The dress Malaika chose for the outing is a black, full-body ensemble featuring a high neckline, a sleeveless design on one arm and a full-length sleeve on the other, a relaxed silhouette, and a floor-length hem. The silk dress skimmed her curves, adding a sensual charm to the look, and the thigh-high slit on the side enhanced the aesthetics.

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{{^usCountry}} Malaika styled the silk dress minimally, choosing accessories and makeup that did not overwhelm the ‘less is more’ vibe of her look. She chose bold red lips, muted brown eye shadow, lightly coated mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, beaming highlighter, rouge-tinted cheeks, and soft contouring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malaika styled the silk dress minimally, choosing accessories and makeup that did not overwhelm the ‘less is more’ vibe of her look. She chose bold red lips, muted brown eye shadow, lightly coated mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, beaming highlighter, rouge-tinted cheeks, and soft contouring. {{/usCountry}}

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Centre-parted, loose tresses, which framed her face softly, completed the hairdo. Lastly, Malaika chose embellished aquamarine pumps, a luxurious bracelet watch, and an embellished black rectangular clutch to accessorise the ensemble.

About Malaika Arora's restaurant Sweeney

Malaika Arora's restaurant, Sweeney, a cosy spot in Khar West, brings together Thai and European home-style cooking, shaped by travel, memory, and real kitchens. Sage greens, wicker, wood, and layered fabrics come together to enhance the dreamy, beach-inspired decor of the space.

About Malaika Arora

On the personal front, Malaika was earlier married to actor-film producer Arbaaz Khan. They were married from 1998 to 2017. Arhaan Khan is Malaika and Arbaaz's son. After their divorce, Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2018. They parted ways a few years ago.

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On the work front, Malaika has featured in several Bollywood songs as well as single songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti, and Aap Jaisa Koi, among many others. She has also been a judge on Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model, and India's Best Dancer.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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