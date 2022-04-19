Malaika Arora in pink mini dress and bold make-up makes a style statement as she returns to work: Check out pic

On Monday, actor Malaika Arora, who met with an accident earlier this month, announced that she is back on set by sharing a picture with her Instagram followers. The star told her followers that it 'felt good to be back on set' and posted a snap of her heels. She shared several photos of herself enjoying a delicious meal on the sets and of what she was wearing to the shoot. The star slipped into a fuchsia pink mini dress and made us swoon with her style. If you want to upgrade your partywear wardrobe, don't forget to take tips from Malaika's style guide.

On April 18, Malaika, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, posted her picture in the pink mini dress on Instagram stories. It shows her serving a glamorous pose in the fuchsia pink ensemble. The star chose a mini-length outfit with exaggerated details and styled it with bold make-up picks. She made a breathtaking style statement in it. Scroll ahead to see Malaika's Instagram story. (Also Read: Malaika Arora in off-shoulder dress, bold red lips steals the show at US event)

Screenshot of the picture posted by Malaika Arora on her Instagram story.

Malaika's silk satin fuchsia pink dress comes in a flared silhouette with a bodycon bust creating a dreamy effect. The ensemble features a plunging V neckline, exaggerated half balloon sleeves with pleats, a fit and flared fall accentuating Malaika's curves, mini hem length flaunting the star's long legs, and a pleated flared short skirt.

Malaika wore the pink ensemble with elegant jewellery and accessories. She opted for a glittering silver choker necklace adorned with stones, statement rings, a gold top handle mini bag, and matching fuchsia pink strappy high heels.

Malaika Arora arrives back on set and enjoys a delicious meal.

In the end, Malaika went for centre-parted and sleeked back open tresses, bold smoky eye shadow, glossy lip shade, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek brows to complete the glam picks.

Meanwhile, on April 2, Malaika got into a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway, following which she was immediately taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment. On April 3, the star got discharged from the hospital and was brought home by her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor.

