Malaika Arora is all hearts for Bella Hadid's Schiaparelli look at Cannes 2021

Bella Hadid's high-octane red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 left many awestruck, and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was no different. The Victoria's Secret Angel walked the Cannes red carpet in a piece from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection designed by Daniel Roseberry, at the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors) at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, her stunning ensemble and overall look soon went viral and pictures of Bella in the black gown with huge gold statement neckpiece were plastered across the Internet.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Malaika posted one of the viral pictures of Bella's 74th Cannes red carpet look giving the look her stamp of approval. She posted Bella's photograph and wrote alongside,"Uffff.. Now this is fashion Bella Hadid".

Bella Hadid wore a long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline that left both her breasts exposed, and a gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe l’œil lungs adorned with rhinestones was placed strategically over her chest to make sure nothing was over exposed. There were criss-cross ribbon details on the back of the ensemble which was a perfect blend of fashion and art. Bella opted for strappy embellished pumps, rhinestone adorned earrings that had white and red stones and a matching ring.

She tied her hair in a sleek high bun with a section of her locks left open in the back. Bella opted for hints of nude and brown with her make-up, going for her usual sharp contour and foxy eyeliner.

What do you think of Bella Hadid's Cannes Red Carpet look?

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter