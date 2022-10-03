Malaika Arora is the queen of effortless airport fashion in sweatshirt and tights with no makeup: All pics, video

If we had to list the most stylish divas in Bollywood, Malaika Arora would feature at the top of the list. The star has proved her sartorial prowess throughout the years that she has been a part of the industry. Whether walking the red carpet, attending a star-studded industry event, partying with her best buddies or travelling around the world, Malaika is the star on every occasion. Even when she is dressed comfortably to catch a flight, her airport look serves us with inspiration to upgrade our collection. Her all-black fit to catch a flight out of Mumbai today, backs our claim and proves she is the queen of effortless airport fashion.

Malaika Arora is the queen of effortless airport fashion

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Malaika Arora stepped out in the bay to catch a flight out of Mumbai. The 48-year-old star dressed in an all-black attire for her jet-set look and aced effortless airport fashion statements. The paparazzi clicked Malaika arriving at the airport, and later, they posted videos and pictures of the star on social media. The clicks showed Malaika smiling and posing for the cameras, dressed in a printed sweatshirt and tights set - a perfect pick for the fall season. Keep scrolling to check out snippets of Malaika at the airport. (Also Read: Malaika Arora looks no less than a goddess in risqué thigh-slit gown: See pics)

Malaika Arora dons a black sweatshirt and tights for her airport look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to Malaika Arora's airport ensemble, the all-black fit features a sweatshirt and tights set. While the sweatshirt comes with a round neckline, a Karl Lagerfeld and cat print on the front, ribbed hem and cuffs, full-length sleeves and a figure-skimming silhouette, the tights feature a bodycon fitting, high-rise waistline, and silver embellishments on the sides.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika teamed the all-black outfit with lowkey yet statement accessories to keep her look fuss-free. She chose black tinted futuristic sunglasses, black chunky Chelsea boots, and stacked bracelets in one hand.

Malaika Arora styled the all-black outfit with no-makeup look and minimal accessories. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Malaika left her long silky tresses open in a centre-parting, and for the glam picks, she chose a tinted lip gloss, glowing skin and no makeup to round it all off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple made their relationship official in 2019.