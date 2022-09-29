Malaika Arora's strapless hot pink gown featuring thigh-high slit deserves all your attention: Watch video, pics

One can always expect Malaika Arora to bring up the glam quotient with her style choices, whether she is walking the red carpet, visiting her yoga classes or casually strolling the streets of Mumbai. The 48-year-old is always impeccably dressed, and her wardrobe is full of steal-worthy pieces that deserve all your attention. The same goes for Malaika's most-recent look in a strapless gown with a thigh-high slit. The star wore the ensemble for a photoshoot, and the pictures and videos will leave you swooning.

Recently, Malaika Arora's makeup artist Reshmaa Merchant took to Instagram to drop a video of the star getting ready and serving jaw-dropping poses for the camera during a photoshoot. In the clip, the 48-year-old wore a strapless pink gown - styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani. "We are feeling P I N K. @malaikaaroraofficial dazzling in this soft glam look, that we love," the post's caption read. Moreover, Malaika's ensemble should be on your wishlist if you need a glamorous look for attending your best friend's wedding cocktail party. Check out the snippets from the shoot below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora looks no less than a goddess in risqué thigh-slit gown: See pics)

Malaika's strapless silk satin gown comes in a hot pink shade with a plunging asymmetrical neckline adorned with pleats, shimmering silver mesh embellishments on the midriff, a faux wrapover silhouette, a floor-grazing hem length, and a risqué thigh-high slit on the front. Lastly, the figure-skimming fit of the ensemble highlighted Malaika's enviable curves aesthetically.

Malaika accessorised the gown with minimal jewellery like statement rings, silver strappy high heels, and matching earrings.

Malaika Arora wears a strapless pink thigh-high slit gown for a photoshoot. (Instagram)

In the end, Malaika chose shimmering pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara adorned on the lashes, soft pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, and contoured features. A sleek bun gave a finishing touch to Malaika's look.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple made their relationship official in 2019.