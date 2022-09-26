Malaika Arora looks no less than a goddess in risqué thigh-slit gown for new photoshoot: Check out pics inside

Only a few stars have mastered the art of risqué dressing in Bollywood, and the style diva Malaika Arora is one of them. Whether she is walking the red carpet or attending a star-studded event in Mumbai, Malaika often picks a thigh-high slit, plunging neckline or a sheer panel-detailed ensemble to steal the spotlight and look the best-dressed celeb in the room. She brings out her elegance and sultry side while donning the style statements, convincing her fans to get their hands on similar pieces. And now, one of her latest looks in a thigh-slit gown for a photoshoot is also winning hearts online. She looks no less than a goddess in the ensemble. Keep scrolling to find out what Malaika wore.

Malaika Arora looks no less than a goddess for a photoshoot

On Sunday, celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani dropped pictures of Malaika Arora on Instagram. They showed the star dressed in a lilac thigh-high slit gown from the shelves of a designer clothing label Mannat Gupta and serving glamorous poses. Malaika's ensemble is a perfect pick for a dinner party with your partner or your best friend's wedding cocktail night. If you wish to add it to your collection of party dresses, keep scrolling to find out where you can get the exact look. (Also Read: Malaika Arora spells effortless glam in shorts, oversized shirt with no makeup)

The price of Malaika Arora's dress

Malaika Arora's gown is currently available on the label Mannat Gupta website. It is called the Pleated Sleeveless Maxi Dress in Lilac, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹21,000.

The price of the dress Malaika Arora wore for the photoshoot. (mannatgupta.com)

Regarding the design details, Malaika's sleeveless dress comes in a lilac hue with a gorgeous sheen. The gown also features thin straps, a fitted bust, a plunging cowl neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her enviable frame, a risqué thigh-high slit baring her legs on the front, floor-length hemline, and asymmetrical pleating on the midriff and waist.

Malaika styled the gorgeous ensemble with minimal accessories, including strappy high heels, embellished rings, bright red nails, and statement earrings. Lastly, she chose side-parted open wavy tresses, shimmery eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, mauve lip shade, sharp contouring, and glowing skin.

What do you think of Malaika's look in the lilac gown?