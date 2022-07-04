Malaika Arora is the ultimate glamour goddess in nude see-through gown for Miss India 2022: See pics, video

Actor Malaika Arora was among a host of other celebrities who attended the Miss India 2022 grand finale, where Sini Shetty from Karnataka became the winner. The fitness enthusiast brought shimmering glamour and her sultry style to the red carpet event held at the Jio World Convention Centre. She slipped into a nude and gold embellished see-through gown that proved why she is known as one of the OG style icons in the film industry. Additionally, pictures and videos of Malaika have been circulating on social media, and they will definitely sweep you off your feet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday night, Malaika attended the finale of Miss India 2022 with celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj. Malaika slipped into a see-through embellished gown for the event. Paparazzi clicked the star at the venue, where she posed for the cameras on the red carpet. Undoubtedly, her look is a hit on social media. Scroll ahead to see Malaika's pictures. (Also Read: Malaika Arora twins with Arjun Kapoor, dons crop shirt with bralette and pants for brunch date in Paris, we love it)

Malaika Arora attends the Miss India 2022 grand finale. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika's sleeveless gown, adorned in nude and golden hues, features a deep V neckline accentuating her decolletage, sheer tulle fabric decked with shimmering gold sequins placed in intricate patterns, a body-hugging fit flaunting the star's enviable curves, and a floor-sweeping train. The see-through silhouette of the dress added a layer of flirty charm to Malaika's look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika wore the ensemble with minimal yet striking jewellery that enhanced its aesthetic. She picked matching pumps, rings adorned with emerald stones and a chain-link gold choker necklace with emerald stone embellishment. Bright red nails and sleeked-back open hairdo rounded it all off.

Malaika Arora makes heads turn in a nude embellished gown. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, Malaika chose black winged eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, dewy base, subtle eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, and on-fleek brows for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Sini Shetty was crowned the Miss India 2022. Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Miss India 2022 first runner-up, and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named Miss India 2022 second runner-up.