Malaika Arora looks like a dream in one-shoulder monochrome gown from new photoshoot. Check out pics inside

Malaika Arora's sartorial choices are anything but boring. And testimony to this statement is her fashion picks for innumerable red-carpet appearances, photoshoots, and casual outings in the city. Malaika's latest pictures in a monochrome gown also back our claim. The star looks like a dream in the stunning ensemble that she wore for an event. Scroll through to check out her look in the steal-worthy attire.

Malaika Arora is a dream in a monochrome gown

Malaika Arora looks like a dream in one-shoulder monochrome gown. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma took to Instagram to share Malaika Arora's pictures in the monochrome gown. "You're a dream @malaikaaroraofficial [black hearts emoji]," Aastha captioned the photoshoot. The ensemble she wore in the post is from the shelves of the clothing label Gaffe Studios. Aastha and Malaika styled it with striking makeup pics and minimal accessories. The dress is perfect for attending a reception during the wedding season or hosting a late-night cocktail bash with friends. Check out the post below.

Decoding Malaika Arora's monochrome gown

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika's monochrome gown features a black dress and a white pleated addition attached to the neckline, extending to form a floor-sweeping train on the back. A one-shoulder neckline, a full-length bell sleeve, a figure-hugging silhouette, a back slit, and a floor-length hem completed the design details of the Gaffe Studio gown.

Malaika accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including black pumps with killer high heels from Christian Louboutin, an emerald ring, and dainty silver emerald earrings. In the end, Malaika chose shimmering gold bronze eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, glossy nude brown lip shade, and blood red nails for the glam picks. A centre-parted open wavy hairdo gave the finishing touch to her look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans loved Malaika's look in the monochrome ensemble and dropped compliments in the comments section. One user commented, "Love [heart emoji]." Another wrote, "Love this." Another remarked, "OBSESSED." A few other netizens posted fire and heart-eye emojis to appreciate Malaika's glam avatar.

What do you think of this look?