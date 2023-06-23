Loved Malaika Arora's must-have figure-flaunting blue bodycon dress from the latest Instagram pics? It costs 6k

Malaika Arora's sartorial choices have catapulted her as one of the OG fashionistas of Bollywood. The star loves to serve an impeccable style moment on the red carpet or during a photoshoot, and her several hit fashion moments in the past back our claim. Now, Malaika's another bombshell avatar is creating quite a buzz on social media. It shows her dressed in a cerulean blue dress. The must-have look comes at an affordable price, and we found how to add it to your collection.

The price of Malaika Arora's ensemble

Malaika Arora stuns in a must-have figure-flaunting blue bodycon dress for a photoshoot. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora and her stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, posted pictures from the latest photoshoot on Instagram on Thursday. Malaika's cerulean blue gown in the images is from the shelves of the clothing label Club L London. It is available on the brand's website and is called the Love Shy Blue Plunge Neck Maxi Dress with Split Detail. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹6,100.

The price of the dress Malaika Arora wore for the photoshoot. (clubllondon.com)

Malaika Arora's dress decoded

Malaika Arora's gown boasts of a bodycon silhouette highlighting her enviable frame, a floor-sweeping hem length, a theatric plunging sweetheart neckline flaunting her décolletage, thin adjustable cami straps, a statement thigh split, a low-cut back, and fitted bust.

Malaika wore the ensemble with striking yet minimal gold jewellery, including textured hoop earrings and stacked chunky bracelets. Lastly, she chose embellished gold high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, bold red nails, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

Earlier, Malaika had posted a fun transition clip of herself dressed in the cerulean blue ensemble with the caption, "Feelin blue [blue heart, evil eye, butterfly dolphin and a genie emoji] #reels #trending." The clip shows her getting up from the bed in one outfit and transitioning into the gown. Check it out below.

What do you think of Malaika's gown?