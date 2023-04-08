Malaika Arora’s sense of sartorial fashion is loved and adored by her fans for all the right reasons. From acing casual attire to showing us how to deck up perfectly for festive evenings, to slaying red carpet looks for every awards ceremony, Malaika can do it all. The actor also believes in merging style and comfort together to create looks that are droolworthy as well as envy-inducing. Malaika ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with every picture that she shares on her Instagram profile. The actor’s Instagram profile is a plethora of fashion inspo which we often refer to for upgrading our own fashion game.

Malaika Arora’s black gown is the weekend party mood we need(Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora in plunge-neck golden gown and bold makeup walks the ramp: Watch

Malaika, on Saturday, made our weekend better as she shared a slew of pictures of herself slaying yet another look to perfection. Malaika embraced the weekend mood and served a perfect fashion inspo for the weekend parties. Making her fashion-loving fans drool, Malaika posed in a stunning gown as she looked right out of a fashion dream. Playing muse to fashion designer David Koma, Malaika picked a black gown with silver sequin details as she posed like a diva for the photoshoot. Malaika looked like a billion bucks in the black gown featuring a closed neckline, with cut-out details, cascading to a sweetheart neckline, with silver sequin details at the torso. The gown also came with full sleeves and a thigh high slit. Against a silver backdrop, Malaika posed and served the perfect weekend party fashion inspo. Take a look at her ensemble here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika further accessorised her look for the day in white ear studs from the shelves of Anayah Jewellery. In classic black stilettos, Malaika completed her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri, Malaika wore her tresses into a clean ponytail as she aced the look to perfection. Assisted by makeup artist Simone C, Malaika decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of maroon lipstick.

Malaika Arora’s black gown is the weekend party mood we need(Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON