Malaika Arora’s white saree with cape is straight out of a fashion dream

Malaika Arora’s fashion diaries are drool worthy as well as envy-inducing. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Malaika's sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by her fans and for all the right reasons. The actor is known for slaying looks like a diva ranging from casual ensembles to ethnic attire. The actor can do it all – deck up in bright colours for a casual day out with her friends, as well as make her fans go weak in the knees in a sequined six yards of grace. Malaika's fashion diaries are referred to by her fans to upgrade their own fashion game.

Malaika Arora’s white saree is straight out of a dream(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika, on Friday, got photographed in Bandra as she stepped out for a shoot. The actor ticked off professional duties in a stunning white ensemble, all the while giving us major Friday fashion goals and making our day better. Malaika picked up an ethnic ensemble as she decked up and stepped out of home and walked towards her car to go to the shoot location. The actor patiently posed for the cameras in a white sequined sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline. She further teamed it with a white georgette saree with white embellishment details at the borders. However, her cape stole the show. Malaika layered her look and added more drama to it with a dramatic white silk cape across her shoulders with a turtleneck detail. The cape featured embroidery details in white threads. Malaika looked ethereal as she posed for the pictures before getting into her car.

Malaika posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika further accessorised her look for the day in a statement pearl neck piece and statement ear studs. The actor wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part and left a few strands of hair around her face pen to add to the ethnic look. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick as she slayed fashion goals like a diva.

