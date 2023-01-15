Malaika Arora's multi-tiered dress is a mood to wear to a party

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From casual ensembles to festive fashion to slaying like a queen in a formal attire, Malaika keeps ensuring that she shares fresh fashion statements with her fans in forms of pictures and videos from her fashion diaries. Malaika is a fashion icon, model and an actor. The actor is currently starring in the Disney+Hotstar web series Moving In With Malaika where she takes us into her personal life and speaks of her life's biggest changes, challenges and her personal life.

Malaika, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and it is making us drool like anything. The actor played muse to fashion designer Naeem Khan and picked one of the creations of the designer and decked up in it. Malaika chose to challenge the ordinary and decked up in a multi-tiered dress and slay fashion goals for the weekend. Malaika is always known for setting fashion bar higher for us and the recent pictures were proof of that. Malaika looked stunning as ever as she decked up in the sequined dress with slip in features and a plunging neckline. The dress cascaded to multi-tier details in shades of ivory white, orange and red. "Laughter is the best remedy,” Malaika captioned her pictures.

In no time, Malaika's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to the pictures, Malaika's friend and colleague from the film industry Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "Love." Styled by fashion stylist Maneka Hari Singhani, Malaika wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part. Assisted by makeup artist Meghna Butani, Malaika decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.