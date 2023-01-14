Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Malaika Arora lights up weekend workout in white tank top, neon shorts

fashion
Published on Jan 14, 2023 01:57 PM IST

In a white tank top and a pair of neon green shorts, Malaika aced the weekend workout look to perfection and gave us all kinds of fashion goals to refer to.

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Malaika Arora’s fashion diaries are droolworthy. The actor is freshly back from Nepal after her trip, and is back to the grind. Malaika is regularly spotted in front of her fitness studio, walking in for an intense routine, or stepping out after a yoga session. Malaika’s fashion diaries are meant to be cherished and noted down for future reference. The actor, who is also a model and a fashion icon, is known for her love for fitness. Malaika swears by yoga, and her routine visits to her yoga studio are inspiring. Malaika loves her yoga routine and hardly misses a day from the gym. Malaika is currently trained by yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi, who is known for training multiple Bollywood celebrities. Malaika is often photographed by paparazzi in front of Sarvesh Shashi’s yoga studio, Diva Yoga, in Bandra.

Malaika believes in the power of yoga and how it can heal the body and the mind. The actor, on multiple occasions, has been spotted speaking of the time in her life when she was going through a rough patch and turned to yoga for healing and comfort. Since then, there has been no going back. Malaika's athleisure tales on a regular basis are also droolworthy. The actor keeps setting athleisure goals higher with every visit to her yoga studio. For Saturday, Malaika chose to light up the fitness routine in bright colours. The actor chose the combination of white and neon green for the Saturday workout. She decked up in a white tank top and teamed it with a pair of neon green shorts.

Malaika posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)
Malaika posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika’s recent favourite accessory is her black cap with silver stars on it, which is seem on her on a regular basis. The actor chose the cap as her accessory for her weekend fashion too. In pink comfy flip flops and her water bottle in one hand, Malaika waved at the cameras before getting into her yoga studio. In a clean bun and minimal makeup of drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Malaika aced the weekend workout look to perfection.

