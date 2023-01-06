Malaika Arora slays another athleisure look, this time in sweatshirt and shorts

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. From casual ensembles to showing us how to style up for a festive evening in a shimmery sequined saree, to being a queen in a formal pantsuit, Malaika can do it all. The actor loves to slay fashion statements for her fans with snippets from her fashion photoshoots on her social media handles. With every post, Malaika ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Malaika, besides being a fashion icon and an actor, is also a dedicated yoga enthusiast. The actor is trained by Sarvesh Shashi, who owns Diva Yoga. Malaika, on a regular basis, is spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai, stepping in to Diva Yoga studio, or stepping out after an intense routine. Malaika believes in the healing power of yoga. The actor spoke of the time in her life when she was going through a rough patch and she turned to yoga for healing. Since then, there has been not turning back for her.

Malaika, on Friday, got photographed yet again by paparazzi outside her yoga studio. The actor’s athleisure tales are equally droolworthy and envy-inducing. On a regular basis, Malaika ensures to make fashion lovers upgrade their fitness fashion game with her looks. From sweatshirts to sports bra to her colourful shorts, Malaika knows how to step into the yoga studio in style. For walking into the upcoming weekend, Malaika, for the Friday, chose a sweatshirt and a pair of shorts. The actor looked fit and ravishing in a black sweatshirt with a closed neckline and full sleeves. She further teamed it with a pair of shorts featuring surreal print in shades of blue and black. With her phone and her water bottle in her hands, the actor waved at the cameras and walked into the yoga studio.

Malaika posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika further accessorised her look for the day in a black cap featuring multiple silver stars, and a pair of comfy white flip flops. Malaika, for the intense workout ahead, wore her tresses into a clean ponytail a she posed for the cameras. In minimal makeup, Malaika aced the fitness fashion look to perfection. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.