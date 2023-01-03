Malaika Arora serves the hottest way to style oversized white shirt with bralette, shorts and boots: See all pics

Trends may come and go, but shorts will always be a staple in our wardrobes. Its fuss-free and versatile nature makes shorts a star in almost every season. You can wear it with a slogan t-shirt, a statement blouse or a bralette to work from home, lounge in on a week off, go for a date with your girlfriends or enjoy a casual outing. However, if you are bored of wearing your shorts the same old way, Malaika Arora is here to serve you the hottest way to style them. Keep scrolling to check it out. (Also Read | Malaika Arora is a bombshell in bralette styled with jacket and flared pants for new photoshoot: Check out inside)

Malaika Arora stuns in a latest photoshoot

On Tuesday, Malaika Arora's stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared the star's latest photoshoot on Instagram. The pictures are from her recently-released OTT series Moving In With Malaika and show her dressed in the classic denim blue bottoms and white top combination. The star wore an oversized shirt, bralette and distressed shorts from the shelves of the designer labels Alexander Wang and Skims for the clicks. Maneka styled each piece elegantly, serving a steal-worthy look. See the pictures below to steal some tips to upgrade your dressing game and wardrobe.

Malaika wore an oversized white shirt featuring a collared neckline, drop shoulders, full-length sleeves, buttoned cuffs, and a long thigh-length silhouette. The star only buttoned the blouse's collar, displaying the bralette and denim shorts underneath.

Pictures shared by Maneka Harisinghani on Instagram.

While the bralette features a scoop neckline and midriff-baring hem length, the shorts have a low waistline displaying the Alexander Wang waistband of the bikini bottoms, distressed hem, and a fitted silhouette.

Malaika accessorised her cool and chic outfit with calf-high heeled combat boots featuring a lace-up front and gold statement rings. In the end, Malaika chose side-parted open tresses, darkened brows, subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, contoured face and glowing skin for the glam picks.

Pictures shared by Maneka Harisinghani on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora made her OTT debut with the show Moving In With Malaika. All the episodes of the series are streaming on Disney + Hotstar. On the personal front, she is dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple ringed in the New Year with their friends.