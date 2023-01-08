Malaika Arora's airport look in off-white sweatshirt and joggers is a must-have for your capsule wardrobe. Watch

Bollywood's best-dressed ladies have been upping their travel style game for many years now and it's turning Mumbai's departure platform into a jetsetter's runway. One can find all the latest style statements to elevate their sartorial game in the various videos circulating on social media with the #AirportLook. The OG fashionista of Bollywood - Malaika Arora - is also a part of this list. While she loved adding glamour to her airport looks, her basic outfits have always won a thumbs-up from fans. Case in point: Malaika's latest pick - an off-white sweatshirt and joggers - for catching a flight. (Also Read | Malaika Arora serves the hottest way to style oversized white shirt with bralette, shorts and boots: See all pics)

Malaika Arora's airport look is a must-have for your capsule wardrobe

On Sunday, the paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora at the airport. Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla dropped a video of Malaika getting out of her car outside the departure gates. She rocked a coordinated ensemble in an off-white shade for catching a flight out of the bay. Her outfit is a perfect addition to your capsule wardrobe as it ticks all the boxes, including basic shade, comfy fitting, and versatility. You can layer it up in the cold weather by wearing a long coat and stylish Chelsea boots. Check out the video below to see how Malaika styled the ensemble.

Malaika's basic airport ensemble features a matching off-white oversized sweatshirt and jogger set. Regarding the design elements, the top comes with a round neckline, ribbed details on the neck, hem and cuffs, full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, a regular length and a loose silhouette.

Malaika wore the sweatshirt with matching jogger pants featuring a high waistline, gently tapered legs, ribbing at the hem, discreet side pockets and loose fitting. She completed the best ensemble with chunky white sneakers, tinted sunglasses, dainty ear studs, statement rings, and a tan top handle Birkin bag.

In the end, Malaika chose bold red lip shade, wine red nails, glowing skin, darkened brows and a minimal no-makeup look for the glam picks. A centre-parted messy low bun gave the finishing touch to her airport look.