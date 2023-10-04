Malaika Arora, Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday to Aditya Roy Kapur; stars at Thank You For Coming screening: Who wore what

Bollywood celebrities attended the star-studded screening of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's upcoming next, Thank You For Coming, in Mumbai. The star cast of the film - Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi - arrived dressed in stylish looks for the grand event. Many A-listers, including Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Khushi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Anupam Kher, Guru Randhawa, and many more stars, walked the red carpet. Scroll through to find out who wore what for the event below.

Thank You For Coming screening: Who wore what

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi

Malaika Arora, Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday to Aditya Roy Kapur: Who wore what at Thank You For Coming screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The star cast of Thank You For Coming walked the pink carpet at the screening of their upcoming film in stylish ensembles. Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi chose head-turning looks for the event. While Bhumi, Kusha and Dolly wore floor-grazing embellished gowns for the event, Shehnaaz wore a hot pink strapless mini dress adorned in leaf-shaped structures. Meanwhile, Shibani opted for a black sequinned jacket and an asymmetric silk-satin skirt.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor looked chic as ever in a deep green notch-lapel blazer and a coordinated high-waist skirt with an asymmetric hem to the Thank You For Coming screening. She styled it with a black plunge-neck top, a black mini handbag, strappy high heels, a sleek ponytail, and minimal glam. Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja complemented his wife in a beige-grey blazer and pants set. A white tee, sneakers, and a trimmed beard rounded it all off.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday arrived at the Thank You For Coming screening with Aditya Roy Kapur. While Ananya wore a mauve ribbed blouse, flared high-waist denim jeans, kitten heels, dainty earrings, open locks, and a no-makeup look, Aditya complemented her in a deep grey button-down shirt, black tapered-fit pants, sneakers, trimmed beard, and back-swept hairdo.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora made an elegant appearance in an all-white look at the Thank You for Coming screening. She chose a blazer and pants set for the occasion - while the blazer features full-length sleeves, slit on the cuffs, a plunging neckline, notch lapel collars, front button closure, asymmetric hem with side slits, and a snug fit, the pants have a high-rise waist and a flared silhouette. She styled it with a black hand, open locks, and minimal glam.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan chose a mauve-coloured jumper and light blue denim jeans in a baggy fit for attending the Thank You For Coming screening event. He styled it with chunky multi-coloured sneakers and a vintage watch.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra, who stars in Thank You For Coming, arrived with Tejasswi Prakash for the screening event. While Karan wore an embellished blazer, tapered pants, and a crisp white button-down, Tejasswi complemented him in a one-shoulder black bralette and a white skirt featuring a thigh-high side slit. High heels, gold jewels, centre-parted open locks, and dewy makeup picks rounded it off.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande made heads turn at the event in a sequinned strapless bodycon maxi dress in ombre blue, orange, pink and yellow shades. She wore it with strappy heels, open wavy locks, dangling earrings, and minimal glam. Vicky complemented his wife in a black shirt, deep brown waistcoat, straight-fitted pants, black loafers, and nerdy glasses.

