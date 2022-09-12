Malaika Arora spreads sunshine on Georgia streets in an effortless oversized shirt and shorts: Check out latest pic

Malaika Arora escaped the hustle and bustle of her Mumbai life and travelled to Georgia recently to kick back and enjoy a relaxing holiday. The star has been sharing snippets from her trip, and it seems like the picture-perfect getaway filled with delicious traditional dishes, drinks, sunsets, cascading views, walking dreamy alleys, and more. She recently dropped another photo from the holiday that showed her spreading sunshine in Georgia dressed in a stylish bright yellow oversized shirt and shorts set. It will serve you with holiday fashion goals.

Malaika Arora spreads sunshine in Georgia during her holiday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday night, Malaika Arora dropped a candid picture from her laidback holiday in Georgia - a country home to Caucasus Mountain villages and the Black Sea beaches. It captured the star while walking down a scenic alley surrounded by artsy buildings. Malaika captioned her post, "Hello sunshine [flower, heart and sun emojis]." She slipped into a bright yellow outfit for the outing and teamed it with low-key accessories, serving an effortless holiday look. So, don't forget to take tips for your holiday mood board. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora flaunts hourglass frame in black sports bra and yoga pants for workout session: Pics, video inside)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika's look for the outing features an oversized yellow shirt with wide collars, button closures on the front, full-length sleeves, curved hemline, and drop shoulders. She teamed it with matching yellow-coloured shorts, chunky white lace-up sneakers, a sleek gold chain, and a black baseball cap. Lastly, open tresses and minimal makeup rounded it all off.

While we loved this laidback yellow-coloured holiday look, Malaika Arora had earlier served another glamorous avatar in this striking shade as she attended the Filmfare Awards in an embellished gown. The star slipped into an Alexandre Vauthier plunging neck dress featuring full-length sleeves, an asymmetric hem, gathered details, and a thigh-high slit on the front. Check out the photoshoot below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple is often snapped at various events and family functions together. Most recently, Malaika and Arjun joined several celebrities to celebrate designers Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal's wedding ceremonies.