Malaika Arora steals the spotlight at awards night in a drop-dead gorgeous deep-neck gown: Check out pic, video

When it comes to red carpet fashion, only a few Bollywood celebrities know how to serve a winning look every single time. And Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of these stars. The fitness enthusiast is the OG fashionista of Bollywood, and her daring sartorial choices have always impressed her fans. Even as she attended the Filmfare awards last night, Malaika stole the show in a yellow deep-neck gown with a risqué thigh-high slit, deserving of its own red carpet moment. Keep scrolling to check out Malaika's look and how she styled the swoon-worthy ensemble.

On Tuesday night, Malaika Arora, alongside many other celebrities, stepped out in Mumbai to attend the Filmfare Awards. The 48-year-old star slipped into a gorgeous bright yellow embellished gown from the shelves of designer Alexandre Vauthier's clothing label for the occasion. It is a perfect pick for going on fancy date nights with your partner or attending your best friend's wedding cocktail party. If you loved the look, take some styling tips from Malaika to turn heads at the next event you are attending. (Also Read: Malaika Arora drops son Arhaan Khan at the airport, rocks comfy look: Watch)

The paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora leaving for the Filmfare awards on Tuesday night. Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani also shared a picture of Malaika dressed in the yellow gown on Instagram. The video and photo show the star serving sultry, goddess-like vibes in the glamorous outfit.

Malaika's gown features a deep V neckline flaunting her décolletage. It comes adorned with shimmering sequin embellishments, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, an overlapping silhouette on the front, an asymmetrical hem, gathered details with a wrap over design on the skirt, a thigh-high slit, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating Malaika's curves.

Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in a yellow gown for Filmfare awards. (Instagram/@manekaharisinghani)

Malaika styled the gown with a luxurious gold necklace, several statement rings, a gold box clutch, and strappy gold high heels. In the end, Malaika chose a sleek ponytail, shimmering bronze eye shadow, winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, dewy skin, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

What do you think of Malaika's ensemble for the night?