Malaika Arora turns heads in a striking black-and-white outfit, serving the perfect balance of minimalism and glamour

Malaika Arora was spotted in a chic black and white ensemble at the BT Headliners award show and party in Mumbai. Her ensemble includes a dramatic white blouse with a cinched black skirt that comes together to create a sophisticated fashion moment that feels both timeless and trend-forward. Let’s decode her look.

Malaika Arora turns heads in a striking black-and-white outfit.(yogenshah_s/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Inside Malaika Arora's restaurant Sweeney: How expensive is a vegetarian lunch here? It will cost you ₹4,373 for…

Decoding Malaika Arora’s look

Malaika is wearing an architectural white blouse with a deep plunging neckline, creating a bold, confident silhouette. The oversized shawl lapel/collar detail adds structure and gives the outfit a couture-inspired feel. The sleeves are voluminous with subtle puffing, balancing the plunging front and adding drama.

She paired the top with a wide black corset-style belt sitting at the waist, creating a striking monochrome contrast. The black embellished sequined skirt adds a sparkle, introduces texture, and prevents the monochrome palette from appearing flat.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Hair, makeup, and accessories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hair, makeup, and accessories {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Malaika opts for a polished high bun with a slightly textured finish. The face-framing tendrils are left loose around the front, lending softness to the structured outfit. For makeup, she opted for a flawless and radiant base with a satin finish, warm and peachy blush adds dimension and freshness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malaika opts for a polished high bun with a slightly textured finish. The face-framing tendrils are left loose around the front, lending softness to the structured outfit. For makeup, she opted for a flawless and radiant base with a satin finish, warm and peachy blush adds dimension and freshness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her defined brows frame the face without looking overly dramatic, and the soft, bronze-toned eye makeup enhances the eyes subtly. She completed her look with nude peach lips to maintain the overall elegance. For accessories, Arora went with delicate drop earrings for just enough sparkle and rings that appear minimal and understated.

The sharply tailored white blouse, cinched black waist, subtle sparkle, sleek bun, and understated glam makeup come together to create a look that is powerful, sophisticated, and unmistakably high fashion.

Who is Malaika Arora?

Known for her fitness and physique, Malaika Arora is an Indian actor, dancer, model, video jockey, and television personality. She has appeared in Hindi-language films and gained recognition for her item numbers and as a fitness icon. She made her debut as a film producer in 2008 with her former husband, Arbaaz Khan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She starred in films like Kaante and EMI and performed in music videos for songs like ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya,’ ‘Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha,’ ‘Maahi Ve,’ ‘Kaal Dhamaal,’ and more. ‘Munni Badnam hui’ was one of her most popular songs, which helped her gain fame and awards. She also appeared as a judge on several television shows. She married Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and has a son as well. However, the couple parted ways in 2016. She also dated Arjun Kapoor for a few years.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON