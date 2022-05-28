Malaika Arora wears her 'heart on thighs' in a sizzling black crop top and mini skirt set in new pics: Check out here

Actor Malaika Arora is a true blue fashion icon, and there's no beating her sartorial sense. Whether she is walking the red carpet, attending an event in the bay or just chilling at home, Malaika pulls out the best clothes from her wardrobe for each occasion. The star always manages to create memorable style moments. Case in point: Malaika's latest outing in a chic all-black crop top and mini skirt set. It is the perfect look for attending a party dressed in a head-turning ensemble that requires minimal effort. Malaika looked gorgeous in it, and we are definitely taking notes.

On Friday night, Malaika, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, stepped out in the bay to attend an event dressed in an all-black ensemble decorated with heart cut-out details. The star also posted multiple pictures from the occasion on her Instagram stories that showed her serving glamorous poses. For one of the pictures, Malaika quipped, "I wear my heart on my thigh [white heart emoji]." Scroll ahead to see her stunning photos. (Also Read: Malaika Arora stole the show at Karan Johar's birthday bash in neon get up, her full look costs a whopping ₹5 lakh)

Coming to the design details, Malaika slipped into a vintage all-black ensemble from the shelves of luxury label Maison Alaia. It features a solid black crop top with a round neckline, droopy shoulders, half sleeves, short hem length flaunting the star's toned midriff, heart-shaped cut-outs on the front, and a baggy silhouette.

Malaika Arora stuns in an all-black mini skirt and crop top set. (Instagram)

Malaika teamed the top with a matching mini skirt flaunting her long svelte legs. It features a short hem length, body-hugging fit and heart-shaped cut-outs on the borders. In the end, Malaika went for black pointed pumps with killer high heels and embellished buckle, sleek metallic bracelets and dainty rings to round off the styling elements.

Malaika teamed the ensemble with minimal aesthetics. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Malaika chose to leave her long tresses open in a centre-parting and styled with soft waves, and for the glam picks, she opted for subtle smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and a hint of mascara on the lashes.

What do you think of her look?

