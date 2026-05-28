Manish Malhotra's Bollywood bash: What Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani wore to party with Ranbir and Sidharth

For the occasion, Alia, Kiara, and Kareena wore stunning ensembles. While Alia and Kareena chose full-length dresses, Kiara went for a midi-length outfit. Alia wore a bodycon bandage dress by Herve Leger, Kareena wore a kaftan gown by Emilio Pucci, and lastly, Kiara slipped into a PatBo sequinned midi dress. Let's decode their looks:

Manish Malhotra hosted Bollywood celebrities at his home recently for an intimate bash. The guest list included stars like Alia Bhatt , Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and a few others.

What did Alia Bhatt wear? Bringing back the iconic bandage dress for Manish Malhotra's party, Alia Bhatt wore a silver version of the elegant look. According to the Bollywood Women Closet, an Instagram fashion page, the dress is the Nia Gown in Silver Ombre from Herve Leger, and it is worth ₹1,05,762.

The bandage dress comes in a silver shade and features a strapless neckline. The bodycon silhouette hugs the frame like a second skin, accentuating the curves. It also reaches full-body length, offering a sensual yet elegant aesthetic. Alia styled the ensemble with statement cocktail rings. She also left her tresses loose in a centre parting, and for the glam, she opted for her favourite no-makeup makeup look.

Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani's dresses Kareena Kapoor loves a good kaftan moment. The actor has single-handedly popularised the chic, breezy and comfortable silhouette. For Manish Malhotra's star-studded bash, she picked an Emilio Pucci kaftan gown featuring an abstract Bohemian print in vibrant shades such as light blue, pink, black, white, purple, sky blue, and pastel green.

The ensemble features an off-the-shoulder neckline, a metal neck hoop, full-length, billowy sleeves, a relaxed fit, and a flowy, floor-length hem. She styled it with side-parted loose tresses, minimal diamond-studded earrings, bold kohl-lined eyes, glossy caramel lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, feathered brows, and mascara-coated lashes.

Meanwhile, new mom Kiara Advani, who arrived with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, wore the Celestial Brown Sequin Midi Dress from PatBo. The ensemble features spaghetti straps, a sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice, a drop-waist silhouette, a pleated A-line skirt, and a knee-length hem.

Kiara completed the look with centre-parted loose tresses, which she styled with soft, blowout waves. Meanwhile, for the glam, she went for caramel-brown lips, feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, a light blush on the cheeks, and a minimal base.