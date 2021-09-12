Manushi Chhillar channels her inner Frida Kahlo for Rocky Star Fall/Winter 2021

Flower power will be the dominating trend this autumn or so former Miss World and soon-to-be Bollywood actor Manushi Chhillar asserted as she turned muse for Rocky Star Festive Fall-Winter 2021/2022. Channelling her inner Frida Kahlo, Manushi left fans spellbound with her sultry look in sizzling floral crop tops and floral long trailing skirts and we are equally smitten.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and the Internet was on fire. In one set of pictures, Manushi was seen donning Rocky Star's signature botanical print skirt that she teamed with a bustier set.

The beige skirt came with a perfectly finished intricate gathered frills and a cut dana jewelled belt with the brand's gold logo plate. The bustier was handcrafted with heavy sequin and cut dana embroidery.

Manushi captioned the picture, “Alice in wonderland (sic)” and punctuated it with a blue butterfly emoji. Made of raw silk, the beige sequin bustier with printed frill skirt originally costs ₹1,13,500 on the designer website.

Manushi Chhillar in beige sequin bustier with printed frill skirt from Rocky Star (rockystarworld.com)

In another set of pictures, the Prithviraj actor stunned in Rocky Star's pastel pink signature printed set which can be bookmarked as a go-to for the next occasion, be it ethnic or modern as the silhouette looked perfect fit in either cases. It came with a sheer net blouse that oozed oomph and had added frill detailing on the sleeves along with appliqué work.

The smoking hot blouse was paired with a long printed skirt that came with an attached belt that sported a gold logo buckle to add a little extra bling. Opting for a dewy makeup look, Manushi pulled back her sleek mid-parted tresses into bun adorned with huge metallic green roses.

She aptly captioned the pictures, “Frida Kahlo inspired (sic).” The printed patchwork blouse with long skirt originally costs ₹80,950 on the designer website.

Manushi Chhillar in printed patchwork blouse with long skirt from Rocky Star (rockystarworld.com)

In the first posted set of pictures, Manushi is seen raising the heat in a printed sweetheart neck bustier which was adorned with embroidered patchwork. She paired it with a printed gathered long skirt that featured Rocky Star's signature print with an attached embroidered belt carrying their gold logo buckle.

These pictures were simply captioned, “Dreaming (sic)” and we can't take our eyes off her. This printed embroidered bustier with printed long skirt originally costs ₹67,500 on the designer website.

Manushi Chhillar in printed embroidered bustier with printed long skirt from Rocky Star (rockystarworld.com)

Manushi Chhillar was styled by fashion stylists Harshad Gadhvi, Peter Tashi and Saloni Mehta.

Rocky star is a luxury couture that boasts of haute couture, bridal, luxury pret and accessories for women and men where baroque and gothic traces influence the brand with a design sensibility that is luxurious in aesthetic yet simplistic in style. Creating a neo-Victorian era, Rocky Star claims to bring old world charms to life with a new-age magic in dramatic silhouettes, decorative prints and intricate embroideries.

