Manushi Chhillar embraces retro charm in white Chikankari saree, pearl choker and bralette blouse: See pics, video

Manushi Chhillar's latest photoshoot in a pearl-white saree and a bralette blouse has set the internet ablaze with its ethereal charm. The former Miss World embraced the Chikankari embroidery for the pictures and added a retro charm to her look with impeccable styling with a pearl choker and striking glam picks. Scroll through to read our download on Manushi's traditional avatar and check out her post.

Manushi Chhillar in a Chikankari saree

Manushi Chhillar stuns in a Chikankari saree and bralette blouse styled with pearl jewellery. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Manushi Chhillar posted pictures on Instagram, dressed in the Chikankari saree and the bralette lacework blouse. "Every Saree tells a story, can you read mine? [white heart emoji," Manushi captioned the post. Earlier, she had posted a video in the same ensemble with the caption, "No one can ever say no to the magic of a saree [sparkle emoji]." The six yards set is from the shelves of the clothing label JADE by Monica and Karishma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to the design elements of the JADE by Monica and Karishma saree, it features intricate Chikankari embroidery work and scalloped lace borders. Manushi wore the pearl white-coloured six yards in traditional style, pleating the front and the pallu neatly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manushi styled the drape with a matching sleeveless pearl white bralette blouse featuring tie detail on the back, a plunging neckline, intricate embroidery, and a midriff-exposing cropped hem length. She accessorised the traditional look with a pearl choker necklace, statement pearl rings, and high heels.

Manushi Chhillar stuns in a Chikankari saree and bralette blouse. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lastly, Manushi chose darkened brows, winged eyeliner, shimmering pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheekbones, glossy berry-toned lip shade, beaming highlighter, and light contouring for the glam picks. A centre-parted messy bun with a few loose strands sculpting the face rounded off Manushi's ethnic attire.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Manushi Chillar will be seen next with Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming film The Great Indian Family. It will release on September 22.