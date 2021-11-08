Manushi Chhillar is 'baywatching' in 7k bikini on Maldives holiday, see pics inside

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar recently jetted off to the Maldives to enjoy a picturesque holiday and relax under the sun on white sandy beaches. And going by her latest oceanside photoshoot, she is doing the same. The actor posted pictures of herself enjoying in the Maldives wearing a red one-piece bikini, giving us holiday fashion goals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manushi posted a picture of herself posing by the ocean wearing a hot red bikini and captioned it, "Baywatching [heart emoticon]." It was a reference to the popular series Baywatch in which the women lifeguards also wore similar red bikinis as the former beauty queen chose for her beach shenanigans. The 24-year-old also posted a black-and-white photo on her stories.

The red bikini Manushi wore is from the shelves of the resort wear label Ookioh. It is a great pick for chilling on the beach comfortably while also looking like a million bucks. If you wish to include this piece in your collection, we have found all the details for you. Scroll ahead to find out all the details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Miss World Manushi Chhillar dresses up in custom ruffled pink gown, fans love it

The halter-neck bikini features two cut-outs on each side, a high-cut leg, contrast white stitching, barely-there straps tied around behind the neck, and a square neckline. Manushi wore the standout look with tinted sunglasses. Open tresses and no make-up completed her beach look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keen on including this piece in your wardrobe? Well, we have all the details for you. Called the Palisades One Piece, the bikini is available on the Ookioh website and is worth ₹7,422 (USD 100).

The Palisades One Piece. (ookioh.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Manushi had posted an image of herself standing on the terrace wearing a casual and chic pinstriped suit. She wore a black-and-white pinstriped jacket with matching wide-leg pants and a black fitted top. "No place like home," Manushi captioned the post.

Take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manushi Chhillar became a household name after winning the Miss World pageant in 2017. She will soon be making her big debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar with Prithviraj.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON