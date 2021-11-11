Manushi Chhillar's bold fashion in satin green open back top, pants hooks fans

From making jaws drop in a red bikini to chilling at the resort in a sultry satin green top and pants before heading for a candlelight dinner by the beachside, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has us hooked to her fashion styles during her Maldives vacation. Tbh, we still haven't recovered from Manushi's smoking hot look at Maldives in the satin green open back top with satin pants, especially after knowing its price, as she enjoys the ‘Maldivian tan’ and encourages fashion freaks to elevate their resort wear wardrobe instantly.

Taking to her social media handle, the Prithviraj actor shared a glimpse of her exotic holiday at the island nations which were a treat for fashion sore eyes. In one of the pictures, the diva was seen donning a satin green crop top that came with a cowl neckline and relaxed fit.

The top sported tie straps that criss-crossed at the open back with a tie detail to add to the oomph factor. Manushi teamed it with a pair of satin green high rise pants which came with a centre zipper fly with hook and eye closure, straight legs, side pockets, belt loops, double stitching details and a relaxed fit.

Manushi Chhillar at Maldives (Instagram/manushi_chhillar)

Both the ensembles were made of viscose fabric, which is a manmade cellulosic fibre made out of wood pulp and from renewable plants, making it a sustainable fabric. Hence, it is biodegradable and decomposes faster than cotton.

Completing her attire with a pair of white footwear from Le'sac India, Manushi left her silky tresses open down her back and swept on one shoulder as she accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses, a pair of statement earrings and a golden bracelet and a stack of golden finger rings.

Wearing a dab of brown lipstick, Manushi amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Posing in the backdrop of the turquoise blue waters of the swimming pool that stretched into the ocean and joined the azure blue sky on the horizon, Manushi simply captioned the picture, “Maldivian tan” and punctuated it with a sun emoji.

The ensemble is credited to Alia Bhatt’s best friend Meghna Goyal’s clothing brand, Summer Somewhere, that boasts of trendy, affordable, timeless and trans-seasonal cool girl staples that promise to leave one with that nostalgic hint of a summer romance in the vacation-wear. While the satin crop top originally costs ₹3,390 on the designer website, the pair of pants were priced at ₹4,490.

Manushi Chhillar's satin green crop top from Summer Somewhere (summersomewhereshop.com)

Manushi Chhillar's satin pants from Summer Somewhere (summersomewhereshop.com)

Designed to flatter different body types, crop tops are all the rage in womenswear fashion. Allowing women of all ages to flaunt their mid-riff and amp up the sensual appeal, nothing screams 'summer' quite like crop tops.

