Manushi Chhillar turns showstopper in ethereal white lehenga with a unique dupatta, brides-to-be take notes: All pics

With the wedding season fast approaching, all the brides-to-be have already kickstarted their shopping. Finding the right outfit for your special day and deciding on the aesthetic takes a lot of effort. Amid this, taking inspiration from your favourite celebrities' past looks always comes in handy. And today, we have Manushi Chhillar's gorgeous avatar in an ethereal white lehenga set with a unique dupatta. The star recently walked the ramp for a designer and decked herself up in their creation. If you are willing to go the non-traditional route, Manushi's lehenga should definitely feature on your wishlist.

Manushi Chhillar's white lehenga set is perfect for brides

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Manushi took to Instagram to post pictures of her walking the ramp in a traditional ensemble for the Nepal Fashion week 2022. The former Miss World displayed her pristine outfit in the post captioned, "Showstopper for @siwangiofficial at Nude presents TGIF Nepal Fashion week 2022." The white heavily-embellished lehenga set is a perfect pick for the bride who isn't afraid to ditch the traditional red. You can either wear it for your wedding or the cocktail party. Check out the photos below to see how Manushi styled the lehenga set. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon, Manushi or Kiara Advani, who wore the bralette-sharara better?)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manushi's lehenga set features an Angrakha style blouse adorned with intricate embroidery in blue and silver hues, pearl embellishments, a high-rise neckline, full-length embellished sleeves, sequin and beadwork, and a cropped hem length. The choli also comes with sheer tulle white dupattas, pinned on both sides of her shoulder to create a cape-like effect and featuring scalloped borders and shimmering work.

Manushi completed her ensemble with a matching lehenga decked in sequin embellishments, silver and blue taar work, ribbon tie closure on the high-rise waist, an A-line silhouette and layered ghera to give a Princess vibe to the look. The Prithviraj actor kept her accessories minimal, keeping in mind the heavy work done on her outfit. She wore just a pair of ornate silver earrings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, Manushi chose a centre-parted sleek bun, shimmering bronze eye shadow, black winged eyeliner, glossy mauve lip shade, heavy mascara on the lashes, dewy base, blushed cheeks, contouring to highlight her features, on-fleek brows, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.