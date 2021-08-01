Masaba Gupta oozes oomph as she styles denim jeans with satin crop tops

Crop tops have become a wardrobe staple this summer and hopping onto this trend with her own sartorial elegance is ace designer Masaba Gupta who was seen adding ooze to oomph as she styled denim jeans with satin crop tops. Making the fashion police drop their jaws in awe while fans took fresh fashion inspiration, Masaba showed how to style high-waist blue denim jeans with sexy satin crop tops in maroon, mauve and red this summer.

Taking to her social media handle, Masaba shared a slew of pictures which instantly brought back the summer heat this monsoon as she put her fashion feet forward. The pictures feature the diva dolled up for an advertorial shoot of a new range of lipstick that she recently launched under her eponymous fashion brand.

In one of the pictures, Masaba is seen donning a maroon-coloured bralette style crop top that came with a sizzling halter neck and broad straps that clung to her neck. Made of satin, the bralette top came with a plunging neckline and was teamed with a pair of blue high-waist denim jeans.

Straightening her curly tresses, Masaba left her hair open down her back and accessorised her look with a pair of simple stud earrings and a finger ring. Wearing a dab of maroon lipstick, Masaba amplified the glam quotient with kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

The next picture featured her pairing the same blue high-waist denim jeans with a sultry mauve ruched crop top that came with full sleeves and a deep square neckline. Pulling back her hair into a top knot, Masaba accessorised her look with a pair of delicate hoop earrings and a finger ring.

Wearing a nude lipstick with dewy makeup, Masaba let her neat but sensuous dressing do the maximum talking.

The last picture feature the diva dressed in the same blue high-waist denim jeans but teamed with a flirty red crop top that sported a wrap style and came with full sleeves. Featuring a plunging neckline, the top was cinched at the collar and cuffs.

Pulling back her straight sleek tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Masaba accessorised her look with a pair of bling hoop earrings and finger rings. Wearing a dab of bright red lipstick, Masaba flaunted rosy blushed cheeks and we are totally in love with all the three looks in the crop tops.

Satin crop tops are perfect to give a glam makeover to casual dressing. Elegant and luxurious, satin crop tops can add to the chic vibe, which is pretty but powerful.

