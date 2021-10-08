Masaba Gupta's pictures in black sleeveless swimsuit bites our pool party bug

Located at the foot of the Aravalli Hills in Rajasthan, Amanbagh is a luxury resort in Ajabgarh where Karan Boolani recently rang in his birthday with Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta and the latter's pictures in a black sleeveless swimsuit has bitten our pool party bug. Enjoying summer pool time at the luxury resort “before seasons change”, Masaba flooded the Internet with her sizzling pictures in a deep neck black swimwear which instantly made us go weak in the knees as we crave a similar swimming getaway with friends.

Taking to her social media handle, Masaba treated fashion and travel enthusiasts to her OOTDs and the culturally rich services of the resort that is set in an exotic tropical landscape. However, nothing hooks us more than Masaba's sartorial pictures which make us want to start curating our new swimwear wardrobe now with perfect attires for SPA or to make heads turn at swimming parties, tropical vacations, summer beach outing or on a pool day.

Masaba Gupta enjoys a pool day with BFF Rhea Kapoor (Instagram/masabagupta)

The pictures that Masaba shared on her Instagram handle feature the diva by the poolside, donning a fitted sleeveless and backless black swimsuit that came with transparent straps and a plunging neckline to add to the oomph factor. Leaving her curly tresses open in the shade and pulling them into a top knot while chilling on the reclining chair, Masaba laid different summering styling cues to grab a swimsuit, some shades and a can-do attitude.

Masaba Gupta in a black swimsuit (Instagram/masabagupta)

She accessorised her sizzling look with a pair of contrasting golden star-shaped earrings and a pair of black sunglasses to ace a sophisticated style. Striking sultry poses and modest smiles for the camera, Masaba was seen completely letting her guard down in pictures with BFF Rhea and simply captioned them, “Before seasons change…. @amanbagh @aman @pureluxe_club #amanbagh #aman #amanadventures #spiritofaman #rajasthan (sic).”

It is no secret that black is classic and a black swimsuit can highlight and define your silhouette in all the right ways. The best thing about a black swimsuit for women is that it looks great on most body types and skin tones and is flattering which is why so many women opt for a black swimwear.

