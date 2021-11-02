Masaba Gupta turns desi Barbie Doll on birthday in 75k multicolour lehenga

Mastering the fusion trend, Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta is revered globally as the ‘Queen of Prints’ but as she rang in her 32nd birthday this Tuesday, the diva flaunted her eponymous label's latest collection sans any print. Turning into a desi Barbie Doll, Masaba twirled her way into the festive season in a multicolour lehenga from House of Masaba as she celebrated “another trip around the sun”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Masaba shared a video that gave fans and fashion enthusiasts a glimpse of her sartorial ethnic birthday style. The video featured the designer donning a sorbet lehenga which came with a sultry black base top which was fitted at the bust and fully embroidered with golden thread.

It sported thin straps which criss-crossed at the back. Masaba teamed it with a high-waist skirt that came with pastel blue, fuchsia pink and black strips with golden leafy patterns embroidered on it.

It had pockets on each side, making it the ensemble of every girl's dream. Leaving her curly tresses open down her back in side-parted hairstyle, Masaba layered the attire with a black Organza dupatta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She accessorised her look only with a tiny bindi to ace the ethnic fashion game. Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, Masaba amplified the glam quotient with a neutral makeup look that included bronze highlighter, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Twirling like a little girl in a new frock, Masaba triggered our feminine side to elevate our festive wardrobe with flowy ensembles. She shared in the caption, “As my mom said to me today - ‘Today is a clean slate & you can write on it whatever you wish…’ I wish you all ( and myself ) the courage to start over always! (sic).”

She added, “Here’s to another trip around the sun and I couldn’t pick a better day to show you the new collection for @houseofmasaba - my brand, my baby and a piece of my heart. Just realised I designed it without any print on it,how wonderfully strange (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sorbet lehenga is credited to the Indo-Caribbean fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s eponymous label, House of Masaba, which boasts of blending two varied cultures and thoughts to transform everyday mundane items into unconventional motifs and prints. The multi-coloured lehenga set originally costs ₹75,000 on the designer website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Masaba Gupta's sorbet lehenga from House of Masaba (houseofmasaba.com)

The signature styles of the House of Masaba exude quirky and experimental style sensibilities breaking stereotypes with unique and fuss-free silhouettes for modern Indian women.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter