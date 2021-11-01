Masaba Gupta's pre-birthday celebration is all about Surya Namaskar, animal flow

Before she rings in her 33rd birthday on November 2, Indian fashion designer and Masaba Masaba star Masaba Gupta served the perfect Monday motivation with a glimpse of her pre-birthday celebration which was all about Surya Namaskar and animal flow. In the absence of her Yoga teacher, Masaba was seen performing Surya Namaskar and animal flow and the “tired” diva got motivation from actor-mother Neena Gupta but with a Bollywood twist.

Taking to her social media handle, Masaba shared a video that gave fans a sneak-peek of her robust exercise session. Donning an orange sports bra teamed with a pair of black tights, Masaba pulled back her curly tresses with a hairband and into a top knot ace the athleisure look.

Bending down on all fours on a Yoga mat, Masaba sweat it out. She shared in the caption, “Woke up tired and so not motivated to move & unfortunately my Yoga teacher couldn't come this morning so I did a short self practice of some surya namaskars & some animal flow which I've started to include in my workouts recently (sic).”

Masaba added, “Rusty donkey kicks this morning A day before I turn a year older - there is no other way I intend to live my life. On the yoga mat & (then in my office)” sic.

Masaba Gupta kickstarts Monday with Surya Namaskar and animal flow workout(Instagram/masabagupta)

Quick to respond, Neena tried lifting up her drowsy workout mood by quoting the song lyrics of a Kal Ho Naa Ho track which read, “Thats d way mahi way (sic)” and Masaba doubled down in laughter.

Masaba Gupta reacts to mommy Neena Gupta's motivational message(Instagram/masabagupta)

Benefits:

One round of Surya Namaskar, by practicing the 12 asanas, burns 13.90 calories approximately. This Yoga asana is known to strengthen one’s back as well as the muscles.

It revitalises your body and freshens up one’s mind if performed at sunrise. Performing it in the afternoon instantly energises the body while performing it at dusk helps one to unwind.

Performing Surya Namaskar also helps in getting a glowing skin as it improves blood circulation. Other benefits for the exercise include bringing down the body’s blood sugar levels, improving the metabolism and ensuring regular menstrual cycle for women.

Ancient yogis believe that this asana also activates the second brain which is called the Manipura Chakra or the Solar plexus and is located in the navel area. As a result, an individual’s creative and intuitive abilities are believed to increase.

From improving cardio fitness, mobility and coordination to building power, flexibility and strength without taxing the central nervous system, animal flow is a good workout. It heightens the practitioner’s proprioceptive sense or the sense of position and movement and helps the body to recover faster by allowing one to gently load the different body joints to get a physical and neurological response.

This innovative bodyweight movement exercise improves respiration and breathing, increases the flexibility of the muscles, impacts brainpower and prevents obesity and fractures by encouraging bone growth. It links physical postures in a fluid sequence, helps increase kinaesthetic awareness, eventually improves stamina levels and also protects against osteoporosis.

