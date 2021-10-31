Masaba Gupta's killer waistline during hanging knee raises is fitness goals

Just when we were looking for an excellent core exercise for strengthening the abs, Masaba Gupta shared a video straight from the gym where she can be seen nailing hanging knee raises and her killer waistline is fitness goals. Encouraging health enthusiasts to opt for acing core exercises this Sunday, the ace designer flaunted a waistline to die for during her hanging knee raise workout session and we are already inspired.

Taking to her social media handle, Masaba shared a sneak-peek of her robust weekend workout drill. The video featured the actor donning a casual white round neck T-shirt that was knotted at the waist and teamed with a pair of black tights.

Completing her athleisure attire with a pair of black sneakers, Masaba pulled back her curly tresses into a high bun to ace the sporty look. Hanging by an overhead bar, Masaba was seen lifting her knees up to her waist length under the supervision of her coach, Apoorv Mathur.

Masaba Gupta performs hanging knee raises(Instagram/masabagupta)

She shared in the video's caption, “Slowly getting back to a regime and setting new goals… (sic).”

Benefits:

Knee raises are core building exercise that too help with control, coordination and agility. Additionally, the exercise promotes better alignment and posture, reduces one’s risk of injury and prevents or reduces low-back pain.

They also strengthen the abs and boost strength throughout the core including your hips and back. The main muscle targeted in the exercise is rectus abdominis and knee raises help in not only strengthening them but also in developing stamina.

It also targets hip flexors but there are other and better exercises for specifically developing them. Apart from improving grip strength, increasing functional strength and muscular development, hanging knee raises are an efficient and effective core exercise that will get you a six pack if done right.

