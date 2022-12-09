Masoom Minawala delivers a baby boy (Exclusive)

Fashion influencer Masoom Minawala has become a mother. We heard that Minawala delivered a baby boy on Thursday, December 8 in Mumbai. Furthermore, we have learnt that Minawala and her husband Shailin Mehta had already picked a name for their baby. Sources close to the family confirm that the baby is named Zavi Mehta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of Minawala’s close friends, under the condition of anonymity, shares, “Masoom is currently taking rest. She will post about the baby in a few days. The baby and the mother are healthy.”

When we texted Minawala, she chose to not comment.

The creator came back to India for her delivery in October. During her pregnancy and especially her third trimester, Minawala continued keeping up with her fashion game. Her pregnancy looks were highly appreciated on social media. The 29-year-old visited Milan Fashion Week among others while flaunting her baby bump.

Minawala and Mehta got hitched in 2017 in India.