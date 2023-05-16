Megan Fox opens up about struggling with body dysmorphia: 'Never a point in my life where I loved my body'

Actor Megan Fox is opening up about her struggles with body image issues in a new candid interview she gave for a video for her new Sports Illustrated cover. Megan sat down for an interview with the publication to talk about struggling with body dysmorphia, her life, her childhood and her struggles with self-acceptance. Scroll through to read snippets from her interview.

Megan Fox says she struggles with body dysmorphia

Megan Fox opens up about struggling with body dysmorphia. (Instagram)

Body dysmorphia is a psychological condition where people fixate on their appearance or what they perceive as their physical flaws. Talking about her struggles with body dysmorphia and self-acceptance, Megan said, “I have body dysmorphia. I don't ever see myself really the way other people see me. There is never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never, ever. When I was little, that was like an obsession I had that I should look this way. And why I had an awareness of my body that young? I'm not sure.”

She added, "It definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending."

This is not the first time Megan Fox has opened up about struggling with body image issues. Earlier, in a 2021 joint interview with Machine Gun Kelly for British GQ Style, Megan said, "We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don't feel that way about themselves. Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities."

Apart from her struggles with body dysmorphia, the Jennifer's Body actor also opened up about people's fascination with her clubbed thumbs, "I don't know why people are so fascinated by my thumbs. Like, I never thought that was a weird thing or an embarrassing thing. They're just kind of short. Is it really that crazy?"

Meanwhile, apart from Megan Fox, Martha Stewart, Kim Petras and more stars are featured as Sports Illustrated magazine's cover stars.