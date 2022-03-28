Megan Thee Stallion makes Oscars debut in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's figure-hugging thigh-high slit gown: See pics

The ongoing 94th Academy Awards saw some great fashion moments from the biggest stars in Hollywood as they arrived on the red carpet in head-turning looks. However, one star took our breath away right off the bat and even delighted many of her desi fans. We are talking about none other than American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Megan graced the Oscars red carpet on March 28 (IST) dressed in a sparkling mermaid blue gown designed by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. And it is a fashion moment we would like to witness again and again.

Megan attended the Oscars Awards ceremony in a custom-designed Gaurav Gupta gown that served us with an iconic red carpet moment. The rapper even took to her Instagram page to share photos of her stunning red carpet look with the caption, "Fresh off the plane to thee Oscars." The pictures instantly went viral and garnered praise from Megan's fans all across the world.

Check out Megan's look here:

Megan made her Oscars debut on Monday, and for the special occasion, she came dressed in a beauteous creation by an Indian designer. She chose a crystal-encrusted blue Gaurav Gupta gown with a fitted bodice and signature dramatic ruffle sculpting. The strapless ensemble features a plunging sweetheart neckline, side cut-outs, a risqué thigh-high side slit baring her legs, and a larger than life ruffled train that covered the Oscars' red carpet.

ALSO READ | Cardi B chooses nude dress by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta for No Love video

Megan Thee stallion makes her Oscars debut in a Gaurav Gupta gown.

The rapper completed the mermaid blue gown with sparkling silver jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, including diamond and blue stone adorned earrings, diamond bracelets, and diamond rings. She finished off the accessories with matching strappy blue heels.

Megan kept her glam for the 94th annual Academy Awards simple, with an elegant updo pulled into a sleek bun, neutral eyeshadow, signature brown glossy lip, glowing skin, winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, and sharp contouring.

Check out Megan's performance at the Oscars:

Meanwhile, Megan's Oscars debut look comes after Gaurav Gupta designed Cardi B's gown for the music video of her latest hit song, No Love. The designer garnered accolades for this creation too.

What do you think of Megan's Oscars debut in the Gaurav Gupta gown?

