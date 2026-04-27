Mehreen Pirzada wears a beautiful pink anarkali for her Anand Karaj ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. Pics inside

Actor Mehreen Pirzada is married! The actor tied the knot with her partner, Arsh Aulakh, in an intimate ceremony. She shared the pictures from the beautiful ceremony late on April 26 with the caption, “26.04.26 #ArshDiMehr.”

Mehreen Pirzada ties the knot with her partner, Arsh Aulakh.

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The couple got married on April 26 in Chail, Himachal Pradesh, surrounded by close friends and family, keeping the celebration simple yet deeply special. The photos from the wedding ceremony capture soft, candid moments between the bride and groom. The couple chose to have an Anand Karaj ceremony, staying rooted in tradition while keeping things intimate.

What did the bride wear?

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{{^usCountry}} The bride and groom decided on a pink-and-white-themed wedding, and the same was reflected in their trousseaus. For her Anand Karaj, Mehreen picked a beautiful pink anarkali set designed by Sawan Gandhi. The pearly pink ensemble features an anarkali kurta adorned with glittering pink gemstones, intricately embroidered mirrors, sequin embellishments, delicate threadwork, tassels along the borders, and silver gota work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bride and groom decided on a pink-and-white-themed wedding, and the same was reflected in their trousseaus. For her Anand Karaj, Mehreen picked a beautiful pink anarkali set designed by Sawan Gandhi. The pearly pink ensemble features an anarkali kurta adorned with glittering pink gemstones, intricately embroidered mirrors, sequin embellishments, delicate threadwork, tassels along the borders, and silver gota work. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The kurta features a deep U neckline, sheer quarter-length sleeves, a cinched detailing under the bust, a layered ghera, a flowy skirt, a dori tie on the back, and a plunging back. She styled the anarkali dress beautifully with two dupattas, both embroidered with sequins, beaded tassels, and delicate thread work. She placed a dupatta on her shoulder and draped the other over her head to form a veil, with a long train trailing down the back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The kurta features a deep U neckline, sheer quarter-length sleeves, a cinched detailing under the bust, a layered ghera, a flowy skirt, a dori tie on the back, and a plunging back. She styled the anarkali dress beautifully with two dupattas, both embroidered with sequins, beaded tassels, and delicate thread work. She placed a dupatta on her shoulder and draped the other over her head to form a veil, with a long train trailing down the back. {{/usCountry}}

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For the jewellery, she chose a layered polki neck set featuring two traditional haars and a choker neckpiece. She styled the necklaces with kadhas, a maang tika, pink bangles, statement rings, polki earrings, a dainty diamond nose stud, and beautifully personalised silver kaleeras.

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Mehreen left her tresses loose with her bridal look, complemented by her glowing skin, enhanced with minimal yet striking makeup, featuring darkened brows, a heavy coat of mascara, glossy pink lips, blush-tinted cheeks, sleek eyeliner, pink eye shadow, and beaming highlighter.

Meanwhile, Arsh complemented Mehreen perfectly in a pink sherwani and turban. He completed his wedding-day outfit with an embroidered dupatta, straight-fit linen-silk pants, a double-string polki necklace, and a diamond-encrusted kalangi.

Who is Mehreen Pirzada?

Mehreen is an actor and model who has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Punjabi cinema. She is Gurfateh Pirzada's sister. The actor is set to make her Kannada debut with Nee Sigoovaregu. She was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller series Sultan of Delhi, directed by Milan Luthria. She has also acted in Telugu films such as Jawaan (2017), Pantham (2018), Kavacham (2018) and F2: Fun and Frustration.

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Her wedding announcement has come as a pleasant surprise, especially since Mehreen Pirzada has kept her personal life largely private over the past few years.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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