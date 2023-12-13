Men's Fashion 101: Ranbir Kapoor's layering game at the airport is on point as he travels with mom Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's fans don't just crush on his good looks but also give his clothes more than a once-over. The actor, who is riding high on the success of his recently-released film, Animal, got clicked outside the Mumbai airport. Ranbir travelled with his mom, Neetu Kapoor. The star aced his airport look with an on-point layering game, serving a perfect sartorial inspiration for the winter season. Check out what Ranbir wore inside.

Ranbir Kapoor's on-point layering game at the airport

Ranbir Kapoor's layering game at the airport is on point. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi clicked Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport as he arrived in his car to catch a flight out of Mumbai. The photographer also snapped Neetu Kapoor at the airport. They shared pictures and videos of the star on social media. The snippets show Ranbir in a neutral-coloured ensemble. He wore a beige long jacket, an all-black jumper, and matching pants. He styled the swanky look with minimal yet striking accessories. Scroll ahead to steal some men's fashion 101 tips from the Animal star.

Ranbir's jumper features a crew neckline, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, and a relaxed silhouette. He styled it with matching black cargo pants featuring button closures on the hem, side pockets, mid-rise waistline, and straight-leg fitting. He layered the all-black outfit with a beige long coat featuring notch lapels with a dark brown collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, an open front, contrast buttons, a back slit, and a knee-length hem.

Ranbir accessorised the airport look with minimal additions, including black-tinted sunglasses and chunky black leather boots with front lace-up detail. Lastly, a side-parted backswept hairdo and a clean shave look gave a finishing touch.

About Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor. The film is doing well at the box office and has collected ₹458.12 crore in India.