Men's fashion tips: Ultimate man’s style guide to wearing shorts the right way

Whether shorts should be an essential part of men’s wardrobe or not has remained a debatable topic for ages. The fashion statement that originated as ‘keen pants’ for boys in the late '80s is coming back where shorts are being flaunted by several Bollywood actors as a part of their casual styling.

The popularity of shorts is no longer restricted within the bounds of beaches and tennis courts only, rather it is a trend that is being hugely adopted by men from both older and younger generation to stay at comfort and yet slay in style. There is no denying the fact that shorts can amp up your look and create a distinct style statement provided you do it thoughtfully.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sakshi Srivastava, Senior Fashion Designer at DaMENSCH, suggested few tips that will help you to include shorts as a fashion statement in your wardrobe and slay in style while wearing them:

1. Choose the right length - Shorts like any other apparel come in various lengths, sizes and fits. No matter whichever style you go for always ensure that it should never extend below the knees. The shorts that extend below the knees will visually make you look shorter than your actual height and will not be in proportion to your overall body structure. To be sure of the perfect length go for a pair of shorts that hits your lower thigh 2-4 inches above the knee. Additionally, make sure to go for sleek pair of shorts that have a flat front. Also, tailored fit shorts that define the structure of your legs are the best.

2. Basic things to avoid - Men generally are confused with wearing shorts outside their homes. And the reason for the same is that most of them generally don’t know what to avoid when thinking of flaunting their classic pair of shorts outside. Here are a few things one should avoid for sure:

· Make sure to identify between skinny and a tailored-fit pair of shorts. Tailored fit shorts does not conform to the shape of the body quite as tightly as a skinny fit.

· While a perfect tailored fit will accentuate your body structure, a skinny fit will simply ruin it. Avoid wearing those oversized shorts outside that you find comfy at home and when styling with shorts for a lazy afternoon lunch or any unofficial gathering make sure to not overdo it.

· Most shorts look classiest when you keep them simple and will make you feel suave.

3. Perfect pairing options - Shorts are a versatile pair of clothing and can be paired with mostly everything. When lounging with friends, Walking around town in the daytime, or going to a private party, You'll do fine in a well-fitted pair of shorts. You can pair your shorts with classy popcorn structured tees, thermoregulating polos, body adaptive fabric tees, and even anti-bacterial bamboo vests to slay in style. Pair them with a round neck tee, a blazer and some classy loafers to create that swanky travel look. You can also flaunt your look with a duffel bag to add that extra tint of style.

