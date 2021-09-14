Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian's complete undercover Balenciaga look has a Kanye West connect
fashion

Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian's complete undercover Balenciaga look has a Kanye West connect

Kim Kardashian stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2021 red carpet in a complete undercover Balenciaga Haute Couture outfit. Her look has a Kanye West connect. Read more here.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian's complete undercover Balenciaga look has a Kanye West connect(AFP)

American socialite and reality TV show personality Kim Kardashian stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2021 red carpet by going completely undercover. Yes, you read that right. On Tuesday, the star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with designer Demna Gvasalia wearing Balenciaga shrouds over her face.

Kim's outfit instantly became the talk of the town and was immediately titled one of her splashiest fashion moments of 2021. She walked the red carpet solo covering up her face in an all-black head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble teamed with a ponytail and heels.

According to TMZ, Kim was encouraged to wear the bold and bizarre Balenciaga look by Kanye West. Several sources told the outlet, "He (Kanye) gave Kim the courage to push the envelope with creativity and people's imagination through art."

 Take a look at her pictures:

Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala  (AFP)
Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion  (AFP)
RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish in Oscar De La Renta gown has her Princess moment at Met Gala

Kim's look was designed by Demna Gvasalia, the current creative director of Paris-based high-fashion label Balenciaga and co-founder of Vetements. Her Met Gala outfit received mixed reactions from netizens.

Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga haute couture gown featured a figure-hugging silhouette with a matching mask and train. Her look is unlike anything Kardashian or anyone else has worn to the Met before. The long ponytail, opera gloves, and a floor-sweeping train added to the mysterious vibe.

This year's Met Gala theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The Met Gala was delayed from its usual scheduled date on the first Monday in May after last year's show was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To ensure that Covid-guidelines were followed, guests were asked to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times, except for when drinking and dining.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
met gala kim kardashian kanye west
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Billie Eilish in Oscar De La Renta gown has her Princess moment at Met Gala

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon proudly flaunts armpit hair in hot pink dress

Kendall Jenner hits Met Gala red carpet in entirely see-through Givenchy gown

Amanda Gorman's Met Gala royal blue Vera Wang gown inspired by Statue of Liberty
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP