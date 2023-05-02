Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra stuns in Valentino risque thigh-slit gown with Nick Jonas at Met Gala. All pics, videos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are here! Hollywood and Bollywood's favourite couple arrived in style at the Met Gala 2023. This is the husband and wife's third date at the fashion's biggest night out, where their love story first began. Priyanka and Nick twinned at the star-studded event in gorgeous black-and-white ensembles by Valentino, sticking to Karl Lagerfeld's favourite colour theme. The theme for the night is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, and it celebrates the late designer's unforgettable legacy. Keep scrolling as we give you a download of Nick and Priyanka's ensembles.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Valentino for Met Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at Met Gala 2023 in Valentino ensembles.

On Tuesday (IST), Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived at the Met Gala 2023. The lovebirds served style and glamour in gorgeous Valentino ensembles and stuck to the theme by choosing a black-and-white colour palette. Several pictures and videos of the couple were shared by fan sites that also gave a glimpse into their adorable PDA moments. While Priyanka wore a Valentino gown featuring a risqué thigh-high slit, Nick looked dapper in an oversized suit. Check out the couple's snippets from their date night at fashion biggest evening below.

Priyanka's Valentino column gown features a plunge square neckline, a risqué thigh-high slit on the front, a gathered design on the torso, a ribbon embellishment on the waist, and a figure-skimming silhouette highlighting her frame. She draped the ensemble with a floor-length jacket featuring exaggerated sleeves and a dramatic train.

Priyanka styled the gown with white Opera gloves, signature Valentino black pumps with killer high heels, a diamond necklace, matching earrings, and ribbon adornment on her hair.

Lastly, she tied her locks in a quirky bun, and for the glam picks, she chose winged eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and mascara on the lashes.

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, complemented his wife in a black oversized notch-lapel leather blazer. He styled the ensemble with a crisp white shirt, black straight-fit pants, chunky dress shoes, and a sleek black tie. In the end, Nick chose a Bulgari snake tie embellishment, a luxurious watch, a back-swept hairdo, and a trimmed beard to round it off.