Met Gala 2023: When and how to watch Met Gala red carpet livestream, timing, who is attending, theme explained and more

The countdown has begun to fashion's biggest night - Met Gala. The first Monday of May is celebrated annually as Met Monday. And if you are excited about the fashion extravaganza, we have you covered on where and how to watch, the theme, the guest list, and more. The event will bring back all the biggest stars on its red carpet, interpreting the night's theme through their elaborate outfits and over-the-top beauty looks. Read our fool-proof guide on Met Gala to prepare for the fashion extravaganza that will unroll at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

WHAT IS THE MET GALA 2023?

When and how to watch Met Gala 2023 red carpet livestream, and all you need to know.

The Met Gala is a fundraising benefit hosted for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars and young creatives who walk the red carpet in their unique ensembles. It started in 1948 as a society midnight supper and wasn't even held at the MET. And now, it has become one of the most photographed events in the world for the head-spinning looks celebrities wear to the event.

WHEN AND HOW TO WATCH MET GALA 2023 LIVESTREAM?

The 2023 Met Gala falls on the first Monday of May. This year, it is on May 1 (May 2 for India). Vogue will host the Met Gala Livestream. It will be broadcast live across Vogue's social media channels, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

MET GALA 2023 TIMING

The Met Gala livestream will begin at 6:30 pm EST (May 2, 4:00 am IST).

CAN YOU STREAM MET GALA 2023?

Yes and no. While the actual Gala is a private event, viewers can stream the official red carpet (which is not always red!) live from their homes on Vogue's website and social media platforms.

WHAT IS THE THEME OF MET GALA 2023?

The Met Gala 2023, commonly referred as the Met Ball or Met Gala Ball, celebrates the opening of The Costume Institute's new spring exhibition, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The exhibit will be on display at The Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 5 to July 16. The theme will celebrate the legacy of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who made an indelible mark on luxury fashion with his long career at Chanel, Fendi and elsewhere. However, it is a theme that has created much controversy - Lagerfeld was known for contentious remarks about everything from #MeToo to curvy bodies.

WHAT IS THE MET GALA 2023 DRESS CODE?

The Met Gala dress code will be 'In Honour of Karl". Guests can choose from Karl Lagerfeld's broad archives at Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and his eponymous brand.

WHO WILL HOST THE MET GALA 2023?

The Met Gala livestream will be hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent.

MET GALA 2023 GUEST LIST

The guest list for each year's Met Gala is a secret until the stars arrive at The MET Museum, so there's no way to know who will walk the red carpet. However, reports suggest Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rose and Jennie from Blackpink, Lily-Rose Depp, and more stars will attend. Bollywood beauties Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt will also be in attendance. Additionally, Blake Lively, known for her internet-breaking red-carpet looks, will skip the Met Gala this year.

WHO ARE THE MET GALA 2023 CO-CHAIRS?

The 2023 Met Gala's official co-chairs are Anna Wintour, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa.