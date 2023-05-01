Met Gala 2023: When Natasha Poonawala broke the internet with 'Gilded' look in Sabyasachi saree, Schiaparelli bustier

As the countdown to the first Monday of May - Met Gala 2023 - begins, we are taking a trip down the memory to look at some of the most unforgettable fashion moments witnessed at New York City's The Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase. The Met Gala 2023 falls on May 1 (May 2 IST). The theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Last year, the theme was Gilded Glamour. One of the few celebrities who got the theme right was Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla. Natasha brought Indian representation to the Met Gala red carpet by choosing ace couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee to create her ensemble. Keep scrolling to find out how her gilded look broke the internet.

Natasha Poonawalla's internet-breaking Met Gala 2022 look

When Natasha Poonawala broke the internet with her 'Gilded' look at Met Gala 2022. (Instagram)

Natasha Poonawalla added a touch of desi elegance to the Met Gala 2022 red carpet by wearing a saree with bustier and ornate jewellery. Indian ace-designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed her golden six yards and the jewels, whereas the bustier came from the house of Schiaparelli. The infusion of Indian culture with the iconic Italian design house and the American-inspired theme made Natasha one of the best-dressed celebrities of the fashion's biggest night. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, Natasha revealed that the polarities between the world's astronomical progress and how people police women or the vulnerable became her inspiration - as these differences are like a golden cage.

Natasha chose a custom gold handcrafted printed tulle saree with a long floor-sweeping trail. It came embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with "bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet". She wore the six yards with a matching embroidered strapless blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline.

Natasha teamed the saree with a hand-forged Schiaparelli metal bustier with exaggerated wires that went over her head. She also wore custom jewellery from Sabyasachi, including earrings, jewelled sunglasses, statement rings, bangles, embellished nail stick-ons, and a headdress. The pieces are a part of Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectables from Sabyasachi's Curiosity Art and Antiquity Project.

Lastly, Natasha chose Christian Louboutin heels, a sleek open hairdo, nude blush pink lip shade, embellished nails, bold winged eyeliner, metallic eye shadow, and blushed skin to style her Met Gala look.