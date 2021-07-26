Mimi: Kriti Sanon cuts a playful and sensuous silhouette in an orange mini dress

They say orange is a colour of liberation, from the pains of hurtful love and inner insecurities and Kriti Sanon was seen exuding the same fiery free energy at the promotions of her upcoming film, Mimi. Proving that orange is the happiest colour, Kriti spiced up Mimi promotions with her fresh and absolutely stunning look in a thigh-high orange coloured dress with sartorial details.

Taking to her social media handle, Kriti shared a video from her latest photoshoot that gave a glimpse of her stylish looks and immediately set the fashion police on alert. It features Kriti donning an orange mini dress that came with a fashionable side pleat on one shoulder and pleats with a ruffled hem.

A ruched detail was sported at the midriff and the overall look set major fashion goals as Kriti dazzled in the chic orange dress that is perfect to spill the sass in a cocktail party and light up your wardrobe with a sassy, classy and sexy touch. Completing her attire with a pair of orange heels that featured pink and blue straps along with Pooka shell details, Kriti accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings and a stack of finger rings.

Leaving her wavy tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Kriti amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick and dewy makeup that included kohl-lines eyes, mascara-laden eye lashes, a pop of orange eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera as she cut a playful and sensuous silhouette in the bold look, Kriti captioned the video simply by orange fruit emojis.

The dress is credited to Indian clothing brand Seduire that boasts of dresses which are carefully crafted to look aesthetic, vibrant and colourful to match women’s distinguished feminine yet fierce aura. Kriti Sanon was styled by celebrity stylists and creative consultants Sukriti Grover, Vani Gupta and Vasudha Guptaa.

