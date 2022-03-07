Mira Rajput and Mouni Roy wear the same printed tube top and skirt set worth 9k: Who wore it better?

Actor Mouni Roy and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput served a fashion coincidence recently, and we are in love with this sartorial moment. Both the divas are fashionistas in their way and have some stunning pieces in their wardrobes. Their latest look in the same ensemble - printed tube top and ruffled skirt - is also a part of the long list of steal-worthy outfits.

Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, stepped out in Mumbai last night. The couple looked gorgeous as they posed outside a restaurant for the shutterbugs. The actor wore a chic tube top and ruffled skirt set for the dinner date. She styled the look with minimal accessories, acing date night fashion like a total pro.

Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, enjoy a date night. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

While Mouni chose the ensemble for a date night, Mira Rajput wore the same tube top and skirt set for Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash. Mira had hosted a star-studded birthday party for her husband on February 25. She shared several snippets from the party, and a few of them also featured the mother-of-two flaunting the ensemble. The skirt and tube top set is from the shelves of the fast-fashion label, Zara.

The top is called Ruffled Linen-Blend Top and costs ₹2,990. The skirt, Printed Linen-Blend Skirt with Ruffles, is worth ₹5,990. The set will be worth ₹8,980.

Price of Mouni Roy and Mira Rajput's outfit. (zara.com)

Coming to the ensemble's design details, the printed tube top is made of a linen blend and features ruffled details, asymmetrical neckline, smocked back and exposed shoulders. The long high-waist skirt also comes in a linen blend with layered ruffles and a fitted silhouette.

Mouni opted for minimal accessories and bold make-up with this look. The Brahmastra actor chose a black over-the-body chain bag, black strappy heels, blush pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin.

Mouni Roy in a tube top and skirt set with Suraj Nambiar. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Mira, too, kept the styling minimal for her birthday-bash look. She left her locks open in a side parting, and her glam picks included nude pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, dewy base make-up, and a hint of mascara. A pair of gold hoop earrings completed the accessories.

Who do you think wore the ensemble better?