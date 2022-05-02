Remember Mira Rajput's blue mini dress for sunkissed lunch date with her girlfriends in Dubai? It is worth 18k

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, is currently living the dream as she enjoys a girls-only holiday with her best friends in Dubai. The young mother-of-two has been sharing pictures from her Dubai diaries with fans on Instagram, and they are anything but boring. From sky diving to having dinner in the sky to just chilling in the pool, Mira is doing it all. Apart from serving wanderlust moments, the 27-year-old has also given her fans tips on holiday dressing. And one look of Mira that we loved the most featured her in a dark blue mini shirt dress. In case you loved it, we know where you can get the exact look.

On April 30, Mira posted pictures of herself enjoying a lunch date with her girl gang. The 27-year-old had posted pictures of herself sitting in a sea-facing restaurant and captioned them, "Every day I'm trufflin'." She slipped into a dark blue mini dress for the occasion from the shelves of the clothing label Shop APZ. Scroll ahead to see Mira's photos. (Also Read: Mira Rajput proves summer-dressing is all about minimalism in ₹22k kurta set)

The shirt dress is made from linen fabric and comes in a dark blueberry shade, making it a perfect breezy and effortless pick for the summer. The ensemble features a collared neckline, front buttons, signature loop detailing, Italian lace cuffs, raised shoulders, a mini hem length and a tie-up belt for cinching the waist.

Mira Rajput has a gala time in Dubai

The subtle lace details in Mira's ensemble add an extra touch of sophistication to her look. She switched up the glam quotient with the mini dress by choosing embellished strapped sandals, floral earrings in contrast shades, a metallic watch, a silver ring and trendy cat-shaped sunglasses.

The dress is currently available on the Shop APZ website and is called the Twister Shirt Dress. If you wish to add it to your summer closet, it will cost you ₹18,500.

The dress Mira Rajput wore to a lunch date in Dubai with her friends. (shopapz.com)

In the end, Mira opted for side-parted open tresses styled in soft waves, nude mauve lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and on-fleek brows to complete the make-up picks with the ensemble.

What do you think of Mira's look?